Mary Victoria (Stillo) Rocci
Mary V. Rocci, 97, "Together Again"
went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 Mary was the first born child of Saverio and Mary (Carioti) Stillo in Canton, Ohio. After graduating from McKinley High School in 1939, Mary married her husband, Joseph A. Rocci. They shared 54 years together raising their family and, later, enjoyed winters in Florida. Mary loved caring for her family and home, cooking wonderful meals, and baking many varieties of delicious cookies. Since Mary liked talking with people, she enjoyed selling Avon and jewelry at various times in her life. For many years Mary volunteered as a receptionist at Santa Clara Monastery and made rosaries for the House of Loretto missions.
Besides her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Stillo and sister, Theresa Rocci. Mary is survived by her children, Anita (Joseph) Moeglin, JoMarie (James) Kutscher, and Joseph A. (Betty) Rocci Jr. Mary was fortunate to have eleven grandchildren whom she cherished, David Moeglin, Steven Moeglin, Daniel Moeglin, Gina Connelly, Mary Summerfield, Jimmy Kutscher, Dr. Melissa Lane, Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, Dr. Chris Rocci, Dr. Erin Roberts, and Ryan Rocci. In addition, Mary's 28 great-grandchildren kept her smiling when she visited with them. Mary is survived by her sister, Helen Garofalo, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family gives special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Senior Living in Louisville for its loving care and to the kindness of her Visiting Angels.
Mary's family will receive family and friends from time 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at St Peter's Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio at 12 noon with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan STL, Rector. Interment is at Calvary Cemetery following mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Clara Monastery Canton, Ohio, or St. Peter's Catholic Church Canton, Ohio. Visit Rossi Funeral Home for online condolences.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019