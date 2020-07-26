1/1
Maryann E. Harry
1946 - 2020
Maryann E. (Rooney) Harry

74, passed away on July 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1946 the daughter of the late Martin and Mabel Rooney. Maryann graduated from Lehman High School in 1964. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of Lowell Church. Maryann was known for her "Green Thumb" tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Her greatest enjoyment and love was for her family, especially being with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Donald W. Harry; and sisters, JoAnn (Raymond) Scanlon and Janet Powell. Maryann is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 52 years, Donald Harry; mother-in-law; June Harry; children; Janice Burns, Michelle (Andrew) Cordova, and Brian (Carole) Harry; grandchildren, Ashley Burns, Brennan Cordova, Justin Burns, Delaney (Jacob) Weidokal, Ethan Cordova, Audrey Cordova, and Quinn Kovalchik; sisters, Retta (Ronald) Maynard, Nancy (Richard) Biggerstaff, Judy (John) Vaught, and Susan Rooney; brothers, Daniel (Betsy) Rooney, and Michael (Cindy) Rooney; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Michael) Bernhardt and Barbara Goddard; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Hills Memory Garden (7920 Frank Rd N. Canton). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Refuge of Hope (715 2nd St NE, Canton 44704) and Mercy Hospice (cantonmercy.org/giving) The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Memory Garden
