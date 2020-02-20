|
Maryann Mysza
93, of Jackson Township, passed away on February 18, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born on September 8, 1926 in Tower Hills, PA and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Frances (Lukasik) Hain. She grew up and attended school in the Uniontown, PA area and lived in Ohio since 1964. Maryann married the love of her life, Joseph Mysza on August 29, 1946. They shared 73 wonderful years together before Joe's passing which was just this month on February 2, 2020. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic where she was a part of the Christian Mother's and Altar Rosary Society. Maryann was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be deeply missed by her sons, Joseph (Margareta) Mysza and Jeffrey Mysza; grandchildren: Ryan (Kelly Sutton) Mysza, Jenna (Joe) Tornabene and Derek (Tyler) Mysza; great-grandchildren: Luke, Brooke, Cale and Cooper. In addition to her parents and her husband, Maryann was preceded in death by her son, Robert Mysza; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Mysza; and her brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph in Massillon. Calling hours will take place at 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the church. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where Maryann will be reunited with her husband Joe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maryann's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph's Soup Kitchen, 322 Third St. S.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020