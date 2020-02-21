|
|
Maryann Mysza
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph in Massillon. Calling hours will take place at 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the church. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where Maryann will be reunited with her husband Joe.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made in Maryann's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph's Soup Kitchen, 322 Third St. S.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020