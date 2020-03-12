|
Marylou (Trsek) MacMillan
age 85, of North Canton, passed away March 5, 2020. Marylou was born June 8, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Joseph, Sr. and Patience (Bursby) Trsek.
Preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 58 years, Paul MacMillan, Sr.; brother, Joseph Trsek, Jr.; and sister, Patsy Collins. Survived by her children: Suanne MacMillan, (Jim) Paul MacMillan, Jr., (Janet) and Mark MacMillan (Joan); also survived by her sister, Dorothy Zietlow; grandchildren: Jesse Price, Ashley Livengood, Natalie MacMillan, and Max MacMillan. She also had six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marylou spent many years boating in Sandusky with her husband, Paul. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family, friends, and her dog, Rosie.
Family and friends are welcome to join the service to celebrate her life Monday, March 16th., at 3:00 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church, 1720 Schneider St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked you donate to the Hospice Services of your choice or Wags4Warriors (WWW.WAGS4WARRIORS.ORG)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020