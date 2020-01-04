|
|
Matt G. Cavalier
Age 64 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Canton on January 18, 1955 to the late Orlando and Louise Cavalier. Matt was a 1973 graduate of Oakwood High School, and a retired Construction Worker. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and enjoyed cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends.
Matt is survived by his sister, Geri (Jeff) Pauli; nephews, John, Todd, and Stephen (fiancé, Brittany Bowan) Seaburn; great-nieces, Maely and Romi; and great-nephew Gabe. Also survived by aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.. Memorial Service will begin at 4:00 in the funeral home.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020