1/1
Matthew Jason Griesen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Jason Griesen

On Saturday September the 12th, 2020, our precious son, Matthew Jason Griesen, developed his wings to heaven. With all his disabilities you could never have had a more precious child. He always had a smile and everyone knew him. He changed our lives for the best. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He has been with STARK COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES since age 2, and presently employed by WEST STARK.

He is survived by mother and father, Drew and Claudia Griesen; his sister, Heather (Rich) Chikoksy, and nephew Hunter. There are also aunts, uncles and cousins also surviving.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to STARK COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES in his name. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit, www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved