Matthew Jason Griesen
On Saturday September the 12th, 2020, our precious son, Matthew Jason Griesen, developed his wings to heaven. With all his disabilities you could never have had a more precious child. He always had a smile and everyone knew him. He changed our lives for the best. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He has been with STARK COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES since age 2, and presently employed by WEST STARK.
He is survived by mother and father, Drew and Claudia Griesen; his sister, Heather (Rich) Chikoksy, and nephew Hunter. There are also aunts, uncles and cousins also surviving.
Cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to STARK COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES in his name. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit, www.reedfuneralhome.com
.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721