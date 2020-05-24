Matthew Wiederman
1921 - 2020
Matthew Wiederman

Together Again

Age 98, of Canton, went home to be with our Lord on the morning of Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Mathias and Anna Wiederman on August 4, 1921. Matt was a Canton McKinley graduate before proudly serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. He later was employed by Monarch Rubber as a supervisor for twenty years. Matt was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, an avid golfer until the age of 90, and loved fishing, boating, and camping in his free time. He and wife, Toni, enjoyed countless bus tours and Matt and his golf buddies

made numerous southern golf trips. Matt also was the engineer of helpful gadgets that he used around the house and on the golf course. He was very patriotic and made his opinions clear on being a good citizen and neighbor in many Letters to the Editor. He taught his children the importance of honesty and hard work.

Along with his parents and brother, Kenneth Wiederman, he was preceded in death by his loving wife and partner in crime, Antoinette "Toni". Matt is survived by his three children, Matt Wiederman of Canton, Mark (Holly) Wiederman of East Canton, and Elaine (Ronnie) Harris of Navarre. Also survived by three grandchildren, Tara Wiederman, Ronnie (Andrea) Harris, and Romero Harris and many nieces and nephews;and special friends and caregivers, Cheyenne and Breanna.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Little Flower Catholic Parish at 12 noon, with Very Rev. Cannon Christopher Henyk as celebrant and will conclude with Interment at North Lawn Cemetery.

Rossi Funeral Home

330-492-5830

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
09:45 - 11:15 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
MAY
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
