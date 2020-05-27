Matthew Wiederman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew

Wiederman

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Little Flower Catholic Parish at 12 noon, with Very Rev. Cannon Christopher Henyk as celebrant and will conclude with Interment at North Lawn Cemetery.

Rossi Funeral Home

330-492-5830

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
09:45 - 11:15 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved