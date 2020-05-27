Matthew



Wiederman



Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Little Flower Catholic Parish at 12 noon, with Very Rev. Cannon Christopher Henyk as celebrant and will conclude with Interment at North Lawn Cemetery.



Rossi Funeral Home



330-492-5830



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store