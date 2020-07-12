Maureen KilcullenA life-long resident of Canton, Ohio passed away July 7, 2020. Maureen is survived by her brothers Michael and John (Tina), her sisters Mary AnnLiberti (Gary) and Theresa Beadle (Tommy) and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her godmother Aunt Patti Rawley, cousins and many good friends.Maureen was born October 29, 1954 to Tom and Betty Kilcullen. She graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and received a Masters of Library Science from Kent State University. Maureen was employed as a librarian at the Barberton Public Library and finished her career as an Associate professor, reference librarian at Stark Campus Kent State University where she was respected and highly regarded. She was the Recipient of the Regional Campus Vice Provost award for Outstanding Service, Kent State University Regional Campuses in 1997. She had been a volunteer at the Dublin Irish Festival, Dublin, OH since 1995. She was a Member of American Library Association and the Association College and Research Libraries. Maureen loved and was loved by her students for being helpful, accessible and funny. Maureen was a great animal lover and rescued many pets though-out her life. She was very kind, loyal and generous and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We will especially miss her wonderful sense of humor. Her nieces and nephews will miss their favorite aunt. We are all better for knowing Maureen. There is another angel in heaven.Memorial services will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Humane Society or St. Jude's. Condolences can be shared with her family online at:Heritage Cremation Society330-875-5770