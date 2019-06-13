Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Louisvill, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Morges, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Morges, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Bresson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice E. Bresson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maurice E. Bresson Obituary
Maurice E. Bresson 1930-2019

Of Louisville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family June 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born October 3, 1930 in Canton to the late Russell and Burdell (Haas) Bresson. Maurice was a proud army veteran of the Korean War. He was self-employed and retired in 1995. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg. Maurice enjoyed boating, reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who were very special to him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Zwick); daughters, Debbie (Dave) Greene, Denise (Bob) Lindenbaum, Diana Bresson and Dena Starcher; brother, William Bresson; six grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Maurice is preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Ronald Bresson.

Maurice's family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local American Legion or VFW Post. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now