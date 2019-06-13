|
Maurice E. Bresson 1930-2019
Of Louisville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family June 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born October 3, 1930 in Canton to the late Russell and Burdell (Haas) Bresson. Maurice was a proud army veteran of the Korean War. He was self-employed and retired in 1995. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg. Maurice enjoyed boating, reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who were very special to him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Zwick); daughters, Debbie (Dave) Greene, Denise (Bob) Lindenbaum, Diana Bresson and Dena Starcher; brother, William Bresson; six grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Maurice is preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Ronald Bresson.
Maurice's family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local American Legion or VFW Post. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019