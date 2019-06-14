Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisvill, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Morges, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Morges, OH
Maurice's family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local American Legion or VFW Post. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on June 14, 2019
