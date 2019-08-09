|
Maurice H. Lundenberger
86, of Bolivar, died Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born November 21, 1932 in Dover, he was a son of the late Clifford and Elizabeth (Huffman) Lundenberger. Maurice retired as shop supervisor in 1995 from Hannon Electric Company at Waco after 44 years. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Lou Rieger. Also surviving are his children; grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a brother,
Funeral services will be held Monday August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, where fire department honors will be conducted at 5 p.m. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bolivar American Legion at P.O. Box 65 Bolivar, OH 44612.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2019