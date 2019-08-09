Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Lundenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice H. Lundenberger


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice H. Lundenberger Obituary
Maurice H. Lundenberger

86, of Bolivar, died Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born November 21, 1932 in Dover, he was a son of the late Clifford and Elizabeth (Huffman) Lundenberger. Maurice retired as shop supervisor in 1995 from Hannon Electric Company at Waco after 44 years. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Lou Rieger. Also surviving are his children; grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a brother,

Funeral services will be held Monday August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, where fire department honors will be conducted at 5 p.m. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bolivar American Legion at P.O. Box 65 Bolivar, OH 44612.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now