Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Maurice H. Lundenberger


1932 - 2019
Maurice H. Lundenberger Obituary
Maurice H.

Lundenberger

Funeral services will be held Monday August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate and burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar, where the Bolivar American Legion will conduct military honors. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, where fire department honors will be conducted at 5 p.m. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bolivar American Legion at P.O. Box 65 Bolivar, OH 44612.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019
