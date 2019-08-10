|
Maurice H.
Lundenberger
Funeral services will be held Monday August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate and burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar, where the Bolivar American Legion will conduct military honors. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, where fire department honors will be conducted at 5 p.m. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bolivar American Legion at P.O. Box 65 Bolivar, OH 44612.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019