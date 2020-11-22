Max Willaman
Was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior on the morning of November 18, 2020. He was born to Ralph E. and Sylvia M. Willaman on November 29, 1933, and resided in North Canton, Ohio, all of his life. Max loved the Lord and attended Canton Grace Brethren Church. With Max, family always came first. He adored his family as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He lived a life of loving his family, loving others, and loving God, was active in the community with his kids as a coach in little league sports, enjoyed family events and vacationing together in the Outer Banks, N.C., and pretty much knew and thoroughly enjoyed talking to friends and neighbors throughout North Canton.
Max was preceded in death by his best friend, high school sweetheart, and loving wife of 66 years, JoAnn, in April 2020; He is survived by his children, Sharon Reese (Ted) of Canton, Ohio, Jerry Willaman (Kelly) of Trenton, Mich., Lori Friddle (Steve) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Mitch Willaman (Gretchen) of North Webster, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
"The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace."
