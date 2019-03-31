Home

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine D. "Cookie" Roth


1941 - 2019
Maxine D. "Cookie" Roth Obituary
Maxine D. "Cookie" Roth 1941-2019

Age 78 of Massillon, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on February 17, 1941 to the late Robert and Louise (Granden) Chaney. Her hobbies included playing Bingo, Poker, dancing and her outdoor recreation of choice was gardening. Her forte was interior decorating. She was a waitress for most of her life at various area restaurants. Cookie's family was the center of her life. She was loved by everyone because of her outgoing and positive personality. Maxine loved her position as Girls State Chairman through the American Legion Post #221 in Massillon, where she was involved in various activities.

She is preceded in death by her two sisters; a brother; and her precious dog, Cuddles. She is survived by her husband, Robert Roth; son, Charles Beers; daughter, Dawn (Todd) Hamrick; grandchildren, Aric (Alicia LaBo) Campbell, Lindsay Adam, Brianna Beers, and Tayler Hamrick; great-grandchildren, Elliot Campbell, Jocelyn and Ava Adam.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in her memory to a . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019
