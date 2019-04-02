Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Maxine D. "Cookie" Roth

Maxine D. "Cookie" Roth Obituary
Maxine D.

"Cookie" Roth

A memorial service will be conducted (TOMORROW) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in her memory to a . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
