|
|
Maxine D.
"Cookie" Roth
A memorial service will be conducted (TOMORROW) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in her memory to a . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019