Service
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
Maxine M. "Grammy" Briggs


1932 - 2020
Maxine M. "Grammy" Briggs Obituary
Maxine M. "Grammy" Briggs

88, of Massillon, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Friday, April 24, 2020. Maxine was born in Martins Ferry on January 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Elsie (Cunningham) Pritt. She was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School. Maxine retired from Kmart after 22 years of service. She will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and her smile. Maxine was an avid reader. She was an animal lover and enjoyed puzzle books and playing cards. Maxine attended the Canton Baptist Temple and Massillon Baptist Temple.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Baker. She is survived by her children: Kenny (Peggy) Briggs, Bob (Nancy) Briggs, and Rhonda (Dennis) Reed; grandchildren: Cory (Megan) Briggs, Jordan Briggs, Ryan (Rochelle) Reed, Rachel (Jay Domer) Reed, Brandon (Heather) Griffiths, and Carissa Griffiths; great grandchildren: Sylvia Briggs, Nathan and Lucas Reed, Mackenzie Steiner and Justin and Gavin Griffiths; and sister, Betty Jenei.

A private service be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Paquelet Funeral Home. For those unable to attend the service, please go to Maxine's obituary and click on Facebook Live Streaming at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Hospice.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020
