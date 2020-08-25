1/
Maxine M. Oberhauser
1938 - 2020
Maxine M. Oberhauser

81, of Canton passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was born Oct. 24, 1938 in Canton, Ohio to RoseAnn Karcher. Maxine attended McKinley High School and was a life long resident of Canton, Ohio. She loved spending time with her loved ones. Maxine loved having mini shopping sprees with her granddaughter where they would make fun memories. She also loved finding treasures at garage sales for her Great Grand babies. Maxine enjoyed crocheting and quilting.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Ann Everhart; father, Howard Everhart; sister, JackieLynn Everet and brother, Gary Everhart. Maxine is survived by her sons, Curtis Oberhauser, Rick (Amanda) Oberhauser and Guy (Patti) Oberhauser; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Jr. (Shirley) Everhart.

Follow your own road to happiness. Don't pay attention to what other people think of you, but stay honest to yourself and the people you love.

A private graveside service and inurnment will take place at a later date at German Cemetery in Sandy Township. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
