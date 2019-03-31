|
Maxine M. Snyder
age 95, of Louisville, OH passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born February 11, 1924 in Robertsville, OH to the late William and Luella (Slates) Neidig. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and she volunteered at Mercy Medical Center for many years.
Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Snyder in 1957, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Max and Ann Neidig, Marion and Evelyn Neidig. She is survived by her son, Gene (Judy) Snyder, two grandchildren, Stephanie Snyder and Patrick (Tracy) Snyder, two great-grandchildren, Ryley and Demmi Snyder.
No services are planned at this time. Maxine will be laid to rest in Robertsville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Care Center in Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019