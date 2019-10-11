Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
1925 - 2019
Maxine Wade Obituary
Maxine Wade

age 94 of North Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to the late Alfred and Anna (Steele) Oliver. Maxine retired from the Hoover Company and was a very active member of the North Canton Elks Lodge #2029 where she served as president of the Lady Elks. In addition to her parents, Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Virgle Wade, in 2005, and sister, Florence Kowalski. She is survived by daughter, Linda Wolfarth of Canton; sons, Robert (Sue) Wade of Akron and James (Shirley) Wade of North Canton, formerly of Canal Fulton; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family may call Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 5-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019
