Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Wade


1925 - 2019
Send Flowers
Maxine Wade Obituary
Maxine Wade

Funeral services will be conducted (TOMORROW) Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton OH 44708) with Rev. Dr.

Allan R. Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family may call Sunday (TODAY), Oct. 13, 2019 5-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.