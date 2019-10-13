|
Maxine Wade
Funeral services will be conducted (TOMORROW) Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton OH 44708) with Rev. Dr.
Allan R. Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family may call Sunday (TODAY), Oct. 13, 2019 5-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019