May Maureen (Jeans) Spada
Calling hours will be held TUESDAY, June 30 at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place WEDNESDAY, July 1 at 11:00 am at Saints Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N in Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in May's honor to Akron Children's Hospital Crisis Fund for assisting patients and families affected by the pandemic. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com,

Published in The Repository on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saints Philip & James Catholic Church
