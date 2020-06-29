Or Copy this URL to Share

Calling hours will be held TUESDAY, June 30 at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place WEDNESDAY, July 1 at 11:00 am at Saints Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N in Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in May's honor to Akron Children's Hospital Crisis Fund for assisting patients and families affected by the pandemic.



Swigart-Easterling,



330-854-2356

