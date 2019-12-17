Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilsonn-Shamblin-Smith Funeral Home
154 Main St.
Clay, WV
Maynard Pal Cottrell Obituary
73, a Beach City resident passed away, Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born at Lizemore, W.Va., the son of the late Grandville Emory and Madline Cloe Rogers Cottrill. He retired from Smuckers at Orrville. Pal was a member of Faith Baptist Church at Wilmot.

Surviving are his wife the former, Diana Lynn Skaggs, whom he married Sept. 3, 1966; one son, Jeffery Allen Cottrell of Millersburg, Ohio; two daughters, Cheryl Faye Marthey and Christine Ann Cottrill both of Beach City; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, June Osburn, Avril Maynor, Larry Cottlrell, Roger Cottrill, Richard Cottrell; one brother, John is deceased.

Friends may call, Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home, 230 2nd. Ave., Beach City, Ohio. West Virginia calling hours and service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. Wilsonn-Shamblin-Smith Funeral Home, 154 Main St. Clay, W.Va., with burial at Sunset Cemetery. You may sign guestbook at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com.

Lantzer 330-756-2121
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019
