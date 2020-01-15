|
Megan D. Breniser
Age 39, of Canton, passed safely into the arms of Jesus following a lengthy illness on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020. She was born April 11, 1980 in Canton to Mark and Debra (Barton) Breniser. Megan was a 1998 graduate of Canton South High School and a 2002 graduate of Stark State College. She was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple where she was a former choir member.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Glenn Barton; grandparents, Joe and Lucille Breniser; step grandmother, Lucy Breniser; great-grandmother, Vera Breniser. Megan is survived by her parents, Mark and Debbie Breniser; brother, Matthew (Ashley) Breniser; two precious nieces, Rylie and Alani; grandmother, Bobbie Barton-Bates; uncle, Denny (Sharon) Barton; cousins, Rachel, Katelyn (Joe), Kayden and Mason; step grandmother, Dorothy Tripp-Breniser.
Funeral services will be Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at 12 noon in the Canton Baptist Temple Henniger Center with Pastor Mike Frazier and Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Friday at the church (10-12). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020