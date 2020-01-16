|
Megan D.
Breniser
Funeral services will be Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at 12 noon in the Canton Baptist Temple Henniger Center with Pastor Mike Frazier and Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Friday at the church (10-12). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
