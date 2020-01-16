Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple Henniger Center
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple Henniger Center
Megan D. Breniser


1980 - 2020
Megan D. Breniser Obituary
Megan D.

Breniser

Funeral services will be Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at 12 noon in the Canton Baptist Temple Henniger Center with Pastor Mike Frazier and Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Friday at the church (10-12). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
