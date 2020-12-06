1/1
Megan E. Melito
1925 - 2020
Megan E. Melito

Together Again

Slipped from this Earth peacefully at home on November 23, 2020 after reaching the age of 95. She was born on February 19, 1925 to the late Mabel and Barny Sloane in Canton, Ohio. In 1943 she graduated from McKinley High School where she was football queen; and she carried her love of the bulldogs her whole life thru. She then attended the Georgia University School of Nursing. Upon marrying Joseph "Cheese" Melito, together they built, and operated for 53 years, The Four Winds Restaurant where she deeply cared for and loved all of her employees. Each year Megan looked forward to designing, planning, and watching her flowers flourish throughout the summer and fall. Car rides to Springfield Lake served as a time to reminisce about some of her childhood memories; swimming across the lake, skipping stones, and ice skating. Being and avid dog lover you would have been hard pressed to have found her without one or seven by her side.

In addition to her parents Megan was preceded in death by her husband, Joesph "Cheese" Melito; son, Shawn Brendle; and brothers, Joe and Ronnie Sloane. She is survived by her son, Timmy Ray Brendle; granddaughters, Sloane Brendle, Timmi Jo Cooper; and great granddaughter, Emma Cooper all who lovingly and affectionately called her "Banny".

There will be a private service at a later date. If you would like to honor her memory, take a close friend or relative out for a diet coke, lunch, or dinner and a smile. She will be there. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

"Well mom, you were right; velvet does feel like hay."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
