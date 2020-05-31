Megan E. Saeger
Heaven received another beautiful angel, Megan Elizabeth Saeger passed away peacefully after her year-long battle with cancer on May 25, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Megan was best known for her big smile, kindness, generosity, and the love she had for her family and friends. There were many adventures and memories from trips she was blessed to have taken to Paris, France, and Costa Rica, country concerts, and camping. She graduated from Louisville High School, Class of 2011, and attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. She enjoyed working as a customer service representative at Cost Care Solutions in Canton, OH.
Megan is survived by her parents, Bryan and Lisa Saeger (Croton, OH); brother Michael Saeger (Columbus, OH); grandparents, Norman and Cheryl Saeger (Louisville, OH); aunts: Renee' Saeger (Lonnie Mitchell), Barbara (Danny) McCray, and Brenda (Brian) Rouse; as well as many loved cousins and friends. Megan had a special love for her dog Jagermeister, he has been a comfort through this journey. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley Smalley, Uncle Bruce (Sue) Smalley, and Jordan Barclay.
Graveside services for immediate family and invited friends will take place on Monday June 1st at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Harmon of Louisville Baptist Temple, officiating. A Celebration of Life (Open House) will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3101 Smith-Kramer Hartville, Ohio, starting at 2 pm, open to all family and friends. Special Thanks to the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio and Harbor Light Hospice for all the excellent care and love.
Go Bucks! OH-IO
In lieu of flowers, an account is set up to offset funeral cost at Huntington Bank.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.