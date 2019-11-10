|
|
Megan Margaret Marquez
In Loving Memory
Megan Margaret Marquez passed away November 5, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 19, 1963 in Canton, Ohio. Megan attended St. Thomas Aquinas high school and shortly thereafter joined her mother working in the staffing industry. She was a devoted mother.
She is survived by her two children, Molly and Marc Pandrea; mother, Marilyn Kay (Frost) Hogan and her sister, Chris Brynn. Megan is preceded in death by her father, James R. Hogan; grandparents, John Richard and Marie Margaret Hogan and Edwin Nelson and Kathryn Elizabeth Frost.
A memorial service will follow at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019