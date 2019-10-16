|
Megan Rose Manis
22, of Canton, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, following a courageous fight with leukemia. Born in Canton, on July 27, 1997, a daughter of Benjamin B. and Melinda (Mayle) Manis with whom she made her home. Preceded in death by her grandmothers, Rosemarie Mayle and Linda Hawthorn. Megan was a 2015 graduate of McKinley High School.
Besides her parents Megan is survived by grandfather, Denzil (Perry) Mayle, of East Canton; brother, Specialist 1st Class Micheal (Kady) Manis, stationed in Tacoma, Washington; and niece, Naomi Manis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton, with Rev Marshall Mason officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18th. also in the funeral home. A private burial will be held Monday, October 21st., in Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home to defray final expenses. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
