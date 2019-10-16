Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MEGAN MANIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MEGAN ROSE MANIS


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MEGAN ROSE MANIS Obituary
Megan Rose Manis

22, of Canton, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, following a courageous fight with leukemia. Born in Canton, on July 27, 1997, a daughter of Benjamin B. and Melinda (Mayle) Manis with whom she made her home. Preceded in death by her grandmothers, Rosemarie Mayle and Linda Hawthorn. Megan was a 2015 graduate of McKinley High School.

Besides her parents Megan is survived by grandfather, Denzil (Perry) Mayle, of East Canton; brother, Specialist 1st Class Micheal (Kady) Manis, stationed in Tacoma, Washington; and niece, Naomi Manis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton, with Rev Marshall Mason officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18th. also in the funeral home. A private burial will be held Monday, October 21st., in Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home to defray final expenses. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MEGAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now