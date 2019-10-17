|
Megan Rose Manis
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton, with Rev Marshall
Mason officiating.
Calling hours will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18th. also in the funeral home. A private burial will be held Monday, October 21st., in Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home to defray final expenses. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
