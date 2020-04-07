|
Meghan Marie Turner
age 30 of Massillon, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 following a tragic accident. She was born in Canton on Oct. 10, 1989 and is the daughter of Mark and Sherry (Suter) Turner. Meghan graduated from Kent State with a degree in art education. She was a nanny for many different families and loved her "Littles". She had an easy going attitude and a great love of the outdoors and nature. Her gift of art (she was going to be the best art teacher ever!) defined her talented eye for photography. She had a great love for camping from the mountains to the ocean.
In addition to her parents, Meghan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Allison Turner; maternal grandmother, Joan Tolson; paternal grandfather Samuel Turner; special Aunt, Krista Chipman; numerous special aunts, uncles and cousins and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Victor Suter; grandmother, Evelyn Ruth Turner, and her great-grandparents.
