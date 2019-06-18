|
Mekos Lee Edwards
34, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019. He was born in Canton on Sept. 23, 1984 to Vernon L. Edwards and Karen D. Conley. Mekos was known as a friendly, funny, and loving person with a generous and forgiving heart.
He is survived by his parents; brothers, Bobby Conley, Angelo (Shelly Reed) Edwards, and Mario (McKensey Cross) Edwards; sister, Erika Williams; companion, Taylor Kinney; special friend, Juan Harper; uncles, Keith and Derrick Conley and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a Home Going Celebration to be held at 1 p.m., Rev. Hubert Carpenter, officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Massillon. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019