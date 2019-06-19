|
Melanie Ann Stano 1954-2019
64, of Jackson Township, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, Monday afternoon, June 17, 2019. Born in Canton, December 19, 1954, a daughter to Gene and Carolyn (Lewis) Doney, Melanie graduated from Canton Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1972. A member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Massillon, she had pursued a career in banking for many years. She was also a terrific cook and baker and enjoyed being around her club friends, soccer parents and foremost, her family.
Preceded in death by her father, Gene C. Doney; Melanie is survived by her husband, Stephan Stano, of the home; sons, Nicholas and Justin Stano and daughter, Taylor Stano; her mother, Mrs. Carolyn Doney; sister, Jayne Doney and brother, Joshua (Jennifer) Doney, all of the area.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. The family will receive condolences prior to the service on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. They also extend a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for their care and support. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019