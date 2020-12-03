Melanie K. Amison
Age 48, went home to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020. She was born May 02, 1972 and was proceeded in death by her parents, Donna Jean Norris and Gordon Leonard Norris. She was a 1990 graduate of Glen Oak High School and was also a 1991 graduate of The Canton City School LPN Nursing Program. On behalf of Melanie, the family would like to thank her nursing family and co-workers. Melanie was a nurse for 20 years. She had a caring, nurturing soul who loved her residents and her job as a nurse. Melanie constantly put others before herself. She was selfless to a fault. We love you and will be sorely missed! Rest In Heaven!!
Melanie is survived by her loving husband, Dwain Amison to whom she shared 20 glorious years together and was married for 10 years. She had two wonderful children, Makayla Gibson (Christian Thompson), Rodney Gibson (Anna-Lena); three step children, Deserea Amison, Lauren Amison and Sgt. Darius Amison; three absolutely adorable grandchildren, Kaydenze, Cameron and Liam; and six step-grandchildren. Melanie is also survived by two strong, hard-working brothers, Mike Norris (Michelle), Brian Norris (Andrea); a nephew, Evan Norris and a niece, Elaine Norris. Melanie will also be missed by two childhood best friends, Michelle McClain (Rick) and Nicole Zeno (Kenny).
The family will have a private event and you are invited to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest book and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721