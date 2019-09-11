|
|
Melanie Watkins
92, passed away September 6, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Singer, in Vienna, Austria. In 1939 she escaped Austria at the dawn of WWII, joining her family in Akron in 1940. Here she finished her education and met her partner in life. She was a North Canton resident for 60 years, residing at Altercare of Hartville for the past 3 years. Melanie was a registered nurse, graduating from Akron City Hospital, and a homemaker. She was a friend to many people and loved animals, playing tennis, ping-pong and camping.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William, and sister-in-law Helen Erwin. Melanie is survived by her loving children William (Colette) Watkins, David Watkins and Susan (Denny) Buccini; grandchildren Sarah (Michael) Hammond, Rachel Vees and Rylee Buccini; great-grandson Hammond to be; brother Dr. S Fred Singer; sister-in-law Shirley (Robert) Hyde; and close friends Patricia Price and Brad Hickman. The family would like to thank the staff of Altercare for their kindness, care and support of Melanie and her family during her stay.
Family and friends may call Friday 9/13 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the spay/neuter fund of SNAP of NE OHIO, 3124 9th St. SW, Canton, OH 44710. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019