Melanie Watkins
Family and friends may call Friday 9/13 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the spay/neuter fund of SNAP of NE OHIO, 3124 9th St. SW, Canton, OH 44710. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 12, 2019