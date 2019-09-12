Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Melanie Watkins

Family and friends may call Friday 9/13 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the spay/neuter fund of SNAP of NE OHIO, 3124 9th St. SW, Canton, OH 44710. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 12, 2019
