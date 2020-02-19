The Repository Obituaries
MELBA SUE SHARP


1928 - 2020
MELBA SUE SHARP Obituary
Melba Sue Sharp

Age 91 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Canton. She was born on July 13, 1928 in Murray, Ky. to Z.C. and Gracie (Brandon) Orr. Melba Sue graduated from Murray State University and taught Special Education and Business in several cities including Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, and finally in Johnson City, Tenn. at East Tennessee State University. In 2010, she moved to Canton, Ohio to be near family members. Melba Sue was creative, had a wonderful sense of humor, and survived adversity. She was once a member of Muncie Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City, Tenn., and South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hazel, Ky., which she continued to support for many years. She was a life-long caregiver for her son, published multiple books, and created beautiful works of art.

Melba Sue was preceded by her parents; her husband, Karl Sharp; and sister, Edith Story. She is survived by her son, Neil Orr Sharp; niece, Deanna (Loris) Chobanian; nephew, Greg (Sheree) Story; special great niece and nephew, Rita (Ben) Swisher and Brandon Story; as well as multiple great-great nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hazel, KY, Muncie Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City, TN or .

Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020
