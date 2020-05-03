Melisa Ann WallerAge 47, of Louisville, died Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin Rogers Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn. She was born Sept. 7, 1972 in Alliance to David and Linda (Kaley) Ruth of Centerville. She worked for Invacare in the Healthcare Industry. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1990 and attended Walsh University. She is a member of the Marlboro Christian Church and is active in the Emmaus Community.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Brett Waller whom she married June 25, 2012; four children: Kaley Ritchie, Jacob Holibaugh, Baeli Waller, Case Waller; sister, Jen (Travis) Gibbs of Centerville; brother, David (Jenn) Ruth of CA; and a grandson, Warren Hileman; mother and father-in-law, Willie and Vicki Waller of Homeworth; and sister-in-law, Angie Waller of Alliance. She is preceded in death by a brother, Mark Ruth; and grandparents, Ralph and Betty Kaley, and Roderick and Jane Ruth.A Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., in Fairmount Memorial Park near Alliance with Mr. Ed Carter officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:Gotschall, 330-868-4900