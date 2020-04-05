|
Melissa A. Moore
age 46, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Melissa worked at True Value Hardware. Melissa is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Haswell; parents, Michael Moore and Gloria Bowman and Betty and Sam Wright; brothers, Michael (Kristy) Moore Jr. and Jeffrey Moore; granddaughter, Hayden Haswell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held privately. Burial was in Brookfield Cemetery. Please leave condolences to the family at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020