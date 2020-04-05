Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa A. Moore


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa A. Moore Obituary
Melissa A. Moore

age 46, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Melissa worked at True Value Hardware. Melissa is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Haswell; parents, Michael Moore and Gloria Bowman and Betty and Sam Wright; brothers, Michael (Kristy) Moore Jr. and Jeffrey Moore; granddaughter, Hayden Haswell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held privately. Burial was in Brookfield Cemetery. Please leave condolences to the family at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -