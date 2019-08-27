Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maximo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maximo, OH
View Map
Melissa Marie McGorty


1988 - 2019
Melissa Marie McGorty Obituary
Melissa Marie McGorty

age 31, of Louisville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 23, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1988 to John and Jean McGorty. Melissa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Don and Mary Ellen Toussant and her paternal grandparents, Bernard and Betty McGorty. She is survived by her parents; her brother, Michael; two sisters, Christy (Curtis) Bates and Jen (Todd) Thorn; nieces, McKayla and Madison; nephews, Connor, Jonathan, Zavier and many relatives.

Melissa was a kind, loving person with a heart of gold. Her life will continue on, as she generously chose to give the gift of life to others in need by lovingly donating her organs. The family would like to thank the Mercy ICU Staff for their excellent care and especially Nurse "Mel" (our angel in scrubs) who was amazing during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maximo. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2019
