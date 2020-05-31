Melissa Mullane
Melissa L.

Mullane

age 28, of Canton passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1991.

Left with sweet memories are her daughter Bryar; parents Laura Aventino and Kelly (Claudia) Mullane; brother Tristan; sister Paige; her soulmate Mike Wohlwend; and father of Bryar, Todd Archambault; as well as many relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed.

As per her wishes, Melissa has blessed others with life through organ donation. Cremation has taken place, and the family will gather privately. If you wish to donate in her name, please consider Stark Parks.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
