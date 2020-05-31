Melissa L.Mullaneage 28, of Canton passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1991.Left with sweet memories are her daughter Bryar; parents Laura Aventino and Kelly (Claudia) Mullane; brother Tristan; sister Paige; her soulmate Mike Wohlwend; and father of Bryar, Todd Archambault; as well as many relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed.As per her wishes, Melissa has blessed others with life through organ donation. Cremation has taken place, and the family will gather privately. If you wish to donate in her name, please consider Stark Parks.Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222