Melissa Renee Henderson
Melissa Renee Henderson

age 46, died Sunday due to heart complications. She had lived in Canton and Florida most of her life. Survived by her sons, Joseph and Johnny Henderson and Anthony Sarao-Henderson; life partner, Olive Oneil; mother, Terri (Robert) Herrera; sister, Gypsy Cole; brother, Ken (Stephanie) Henderson and her extended family. Preceded in death by her father, Kenny Henderson.

Friends may call Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Domestic Violence Project, Inc. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
