Melvin A. Lazarus (1924-2019)
Melvin A. Lazarus passed away peacefully at 94 in his home surrounded by his family on
Saturday morning, March 9, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio on August 15, 1924, Mel served his country, community, and temple and was a wonderful
family man. He graduated Lehman High School in 1942, where he was a National Honor Society member. In 1942, Mel enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he served in Army Airways Communications, Graphics Security, and the Army of Occupation in the Philippines and Japan until 1946. He was discharged from reserve duty with the rank of captain.
He earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Lehigh University in 1948, graduating with honors. Following his college graduation, he worked for family-owned businesses, Ohio Battery & Ignition Company and Lobic Supply, for forty-five years. In 1993, in his late 60s, Mel began a second career working in life insurance and retirement planning with Sirak Financial Companies. He never retired because he loved to stay active with his career and enjoyed working with both his colleagues and clients. He continued to work until just weeks before his passing.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Jennie Lazarus, and his daughter Joan Lazarus Martino. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Elaine, of 69 years. Mel and Elaine traveled extensively over the years, including golf trips, cruises, and international vacations. Mel is also survived by his son, Dr. Robert A. Lazarus of Millbrae, CA, daughter-in-law Mary H. Lazarus, and grandson, Daniel A. Lazarus. He is also survived by son-in-law, Ron Martino of North Canton, OH and granddaughter Dr. Allison J. Martino of Portland, ME.
A lifelong resident of Canton, Mel was active in several community organizations, including the American Red Cross where he served two terms as Chairman, Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Temple Israel where he served as Vice President and Treasurer and Temple Israel Men's Club where he served as President and Treasurer. Mel was also a member of the Canton YMCA for twenty-five years and the Canton Rotary Club for over fifty years. He was an active fund raiser for these and other community organizations including the United Jewish Appeal and Stark County United Way. Mel was an avid golfer, and a Charter Member of Arrowhead Country Club, where he was twice club champion runner up. He enjoyed playing golf for most of his life, and continued to play into his 90s where he would often score under his age. We are grateful for the care and compassion from Dr. Asfoura, Dr. Fayen, Dr. Hirsch and Dr. Lichtin as well the staff at Mercy Hospice.
Family and friends may call Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Arnold Funeral Home in Canton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 AM at Temple Israel in Canton, followed by a short service at North Lawn Cemetery and then a luncheon at Temple Israel. Donations can be made in Mel's honor and memory at Temple Israel or the charity of your
choice.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019