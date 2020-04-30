Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
Melvin D. Royer


1930 - 2020
Melvin D. Royer Obituary
Melvin D. Royer

age 89, of Louisville, OH passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born December 6, 1930 in Canton, OH to the late Donald and Martha (Weisel) Royer. Melvin was a retired Dairy Farmer. He was a member of the Chapel in Marlboro, the Farm Bureau and American Dairy Farmers.

Melvin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol (Miller) Royer; two daughters, Demie (Donald) Cuenot, Sandra (Harold) Newman; four sons, Tim (Cheryl), Greg (Jeannine), Dan, and Joel (Kelly) Royer; a sister, Marviene Miller; two brothers, Lorin (Marilyn) Royer, David Royer; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Royer and a brother Orin Royer.

A private family service and burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Garden with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. A service to celebrate Melvin's life is being planned for a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Chapel in Marlboro or St. Joseph Care Center. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020
