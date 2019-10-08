|
Melvin Douglas "Doug" Kleinschmidt
age 79, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 in Massillon, OH after an extended illness. Doug was born to Dorothy Elizabeth White and Melvin John "Monte" Kleinschmidt on December 10, 1939 in Pontiac Michigan. Although he was a Massillon resident for many years, he always considered Michigan his home. Doug attended Arthur Hill High School and Central Michigan University where he received a degree in Business Administration. He enjoyed putting those skills to good use in the retail industry during a time when the customer *was* always right. He was a compassionate, good natured (yet also mischievous) soul who put others at ease with just a smile. He loved to greet everyone, everywhere he went. He really did have you at "hello." He also had an infectious sense of humor, a love for classic movies and comedies, an unforgettable laugh, and a sweet tooth like no other. He was stubborn to a fault, but that served him well because he was a fighter to the bitter end and never, ever gave up. In addition, Doug was an Army veteran having served during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed golf, music, road-tripping, spending time with his precious family, rides to Amish country, fall, animals, a good biography, gardening, the ocean and communing with nature. He was particularly proud of having achieved Master Gardener credentials and spent hours perfecting the craft and affectionately chasing away anyone who even came close to parking on his lawn. He was a longtime member of the Massillon Rotary Club, The Pro Football Hall of Fame Club and a past campaign chairman of the United Way of Greater Stark County.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Carole; and his two children, Kelly Kleinschmidt of Cleveland, OH and Mark (Nancy) Althouse of Jefferson, Colorado. He is survived by his only grandchild, Sean Kleinschmidt also of Jefferson, Colorado; his great grandchild, Emmett; two sisters, Nancy Bauman of Shelby Township, Michigan, Judy Toma of Troy, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters- in-law who he loved beyond measure.
A memorial service to Celebrate Doug's life will be held in the coming months with details to follow. A donation in Doug's memory may be made to the United Way of Greater Stark County, The , or the .
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019