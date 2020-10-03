Melvin Homer Royer
age 92, a resident of Grace Village, Winona Lake, went to be with the Savior he loved and served throughout his life, on September 29, 2020, two days after his birthday, following a significant battle with disease and increasing weakness. Melvin was born September 27, 1928, in Hartville, Ohio. He was the eldest of two sons, born to Israel Theodore Royer and Minnie Lilly Roth Royer. He graduated from High School in 1947, and then attended Manchester College. There he met the love of his life, Rosemary, and married her on May 28, 1949. Melvin, known by his friends and family as Mel, was challenged to go overseas to share God's wonderful gift of unconditional love and grace. He joined a growing group of like-minded Christ-followers with the name New Tribes Mission and eventually took his wife and seven children to Brazil, South America. Though language learning was not easy for him, he learned to communicate in Portuguese and then in a tribal language called Karaja. Through the years he served as pioneer missionary, organizational leader, builder, handyman and spiritual mentor. His Brazilian and missionary friends were drawn to and inspired by his genuineness and love for God. As one of his co-workers in New Tribes Mission shared in the last few days, "He was our leader, our brother, our friend, our teacher, our encourager. We had a deep love and the highest respect for him. Our lives are much richer because of his life and walk with the Lord. He was talented but humble. He was steadfast. He was genuine. He was greatly used by the Lord in so many ways. Well done, good and faithful servant!" Most importantly, He loved his wife and seven children well. He served his wife sacrificially in her last years on earth, living out the vows he pledged to her, "in sickness and in health."
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arden Royer; his wife of 68 years, Rosemary Beatrice Smith Royer; and two granddaughters. He is survived by his daughters: Betty (Tim) Wyma, Priscilla (Larry) Case, Jean (Bill) Wiederhoeft, Faith (Phil) Schlatter and Martha (Terry) Haines; his sons, Daniel (Becky) Royer and Benjamin (Karen) Royer; 23 grandchildren and over forty great grandchildren.
Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at McKee Mortuary, 1401 St Rd 114 West, North Manchester, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held (TODAY) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. October 3, 2020, at Manchester Bible Church, 11721 N 300 E., North Manchester, IN, with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, 1100 Manchester Ave., Wabash, Indiana 46992. The family has entrusted McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, IN, with final arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to: mckeemortuary.com
McKee Mortuary, 260-982-6700