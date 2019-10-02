The Repository Obituaries
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Melvin J. Hershberger Obituary
Melvin J. Hershberger

Age 25 of Beach City was called home to be with his Lord Jesus unexpectedly from a traffic accident on September 29, 2019. He was born August 20, 1994 in Mt.Eaton. He graduated from Triway High School. Melvin worked at County Wide Construction as a roofer for six years. Melvin was a loving husband and a hard worker. He enjoyed playing Cornhole, Runescape, hiking, and Cleveland Indians Baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 15 months, Leah (Biggerstaff) Hershberger; his parents, Jacob and Maryann (Slabaugh) Hershberger; siblings, Rosey, Jennifer, and William Hershberger; best friends, Joe Yoder and Jacob Shook; and many other relatives and close friends.

A Celebration of his life will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, October 4th. Calling hours from 3-5 p.m. and service at 5 p.m. Dinner following at Jackson Friends Church at the corner of Portage and Arlington. www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory - 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
