Melvin J. Hershberger
Age 25 of Beach City was called home to be with his Lord Jesus unexpectedly from a traffic accident on September 29, 2019. He was born August 20, 1994 in Mt.Eaton. He graduated from Triway High School. Melvin worked at County Wide Construction as a roofer for six years. Melvin was a loving husband and a hard worker. He enjoyed playing Cornhole, Runescape, hiking, and Cleveland Indians Baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 15 months, Leah (Biggerstaff) Hershberger; his parents, Jacob and Maryann (Slabaugh) Hershberger; siblings, Rosey, Jennifer, and William Hershberger; best friends, Joe Yoder and Jacob Shook; and many other relatives and close friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, October 4th. Calling hours from 3-5 p.m. and service at 5 p.m. Dinner following at Jackson Friends Church at the corner of Portage and Arlington. www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory - 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019