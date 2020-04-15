The Repository Obituaries
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle LiveStreamed
88 of Perry Township, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born in Akron on June 4, 1931 to the late Earl and Lorna (Aber) Dennis. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and received a Bronze Star. Melvin worked at Republic Steel and retired from there after 30 years of service. He was a faithful and devoted member of Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle Church in Massillon where he was still currently an active board trustee. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting with his two sons in Carroll County and fishing. He was also a part-time electrician which kept him pretty busy. Melvin was a true family man. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He will be deeply missed by his sons, James Dennis and Robert Dennis; grandchildren, Lori (Todd) Forrester, Jamie (Tim) Kelley, Jason (Melissa) Dennis, Justin (Macie) Dennis, Deidre (Matt) Scheetz, Marissa (Matt) Suttle, Heather (James) Anderson, Andrew Dennis, and Noah Dennis, 11 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Cathi Dennis, Esther Dennis, Terri Flanigan, and Anita Dennis; brother, Kenneth (Beverly) Dennis. In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Ula "Joyce" Dennis; his children, Brenda Dennis, Linda Dennis and Mel Dennis and his brother, Ronald Dennis.

The family will have a private service on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle and burial will be held at Massillon Cemetery with full military honors. The service will be LiveStreamed at 11 a.m. on Saturday by going to lighthouseofmassillon.com and click on the "LiveStream". In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle, 3120 Lincoln Way, E, Massillon, Ohio 44646.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
