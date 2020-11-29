1/1
Melvin M. Slabaugh
1932 - 2020
Melvin M. Slabaugh

entered his eternal reward on November 25, 2020. Born June 20, 1932 in Hartville, Ohio, Mel attended Hartville School to the 8th grade. He later obtained his GED and spent most of his working career as a contractor.

Mel was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Marie Slabaugh, on July 10, 1996. He is survived by his three daughters with Anna: Doris (Allen) Yoder; Joyce (Dave) Brockway; and Karen (Tony) Humphries; and his wife of 22 years, Carolyn (Clark) Slabaugh, as well as Carolyn's four sons: Jeffrey (Debra) Carpenter, Timothy (Janice) Carpenter; David (Toni) Carpenter; and Daniel (Lisa) Carpenter. He had 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren (one deceased).

Mel loved Jesus and wanted nothing more than for everyone to know the hope of eternal life in Heaven. He prayed for his children and grandchildren to love and serve God.

Services honoring Mel's life will be held on Monday, November 30 at 11 a.m. at Evermore Community Church, 1470 Smith Kramer St NE, Hartville Ohio. Facial masks should be worn and social distancing will be practiced. The service will also be livestreamed on Evermore Community Church's FaceBook page. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
11:00 AM
Evermore Community Church
